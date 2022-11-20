Laurens, South Carolina

Ann Morrison McDowell, age 92, of Laurens, and widow of Thomas Andrew McDowell, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Hospice of Laurens County Hospice House.

Ann was born in Hendersonville, NC to the late Burgain Holmes Morrison and Lillie Fair Hill Morrison. Ann retired from First Union Bank and enjoyed sewing, working puzzles, and reading. She was an active member of First Baptist Church Laurens where she was a member of the Steele Bible Class. She was also a member of the Sullivan-Dunklin DAR, Red Hat Society, American Legion Auxiliary, Laurens County Hospital Auxiliary.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda Harper (Martin) of Georgetown, Vicki Crow (Stephen) of Laurens and Joy Kirby (Joe) of Waterloo; sisters, Eleanor Lawson of Whitmire and Millie Gwinn of Laurens; grandchildren, Lindsay Harper Moore (Chris), Andrew Harper, Seth Crow (Melissa), Caitlin Crow Palman (Jim), Sara-Frances Crow Reid (J.R), Jay Cooke (Lan) and Carrie Kirby Willis; great-grandchildren, Harper, Price, Mac, Owen, Miles, Maddox, Jackson, Hayes, Collier, Pierce, Spencer, Adalyn, Maggie and Owings.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by sisters, Ruth Morrison, Pauline Strickland, Evelyn Wilson, Helen Coates and a brother, Daniel Morrison.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 3:00 PM, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel, conducted by Rev. Tim Marsh. Visitation will be held at the mortuary immediately following the memorial service.

A private committal service will be held at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Laurens, 300 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360 or Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

