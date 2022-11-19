Dateline – Mountville, South Carolina

Angela (Angi) Harris Laws, age 49, of Mountville, South Carolina passed away peacefully at her home on November 19, 2022.

She was born in Clinton, SC on August 4, 1973 and was the daughter of the late Thomas (Tommy) and Shirley Starnes Harris Brubaker.

Angi was a loving and caring Registered Nurse and a Certified Wound Specialist serving the surrounding counties in home healthcare. She was also a former employee of Whitten Center. She loved her patients and always went above and beyond to meet their needs.

She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Chris Laws; her father of the last 42 years Glenn Brubaker of Cross Hill; her daughter, Amber Taylor (Mya Pemberton) of Waterloo; her sons, Christopher Laws of the home and Adam Laws (Taylor) of Bonds Cross Road; her grandchildren, Haven Taylor, Hailey and Dominic Laws; her sisters, Terri Dotson (Tim) of Waterloo, Debbie Vines (Russell) of Greenwood and Tammy Brubaker of Coronaca; her brother, Tommy Harris (Dianne) of Clinton.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her grandson, Cameron Laws.

Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Clinton with Rev. Tommy Harris officiating and honors from the Nurses Honor Guard of South Carolina. The family will greet friends Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from 6 PM to 8 PM at the Gray Funeral Home of Clinton.

The family request in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Traditions Health Hospice and Palliative Care, 103 Venture Ct., Greenwood, SC 29649.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Laws family with arrangements.