Laurens, South Carolina

Evelyn P. Word Bell, age 97, passed away quietly, surrounded by her family, on November 18, 2022, at her home on Owings Street.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late George F. and Juanita Bobo Pulley. Mrs. Bell was a member of Central United Methodist Church, attended Lucas Avenue Baptist Church and retired as a secretary at Laurens Glass. She loved square dancing with the Merry Mixer Square Dancers.

She is survived by a son, Lanny Earle Word, Sr. (Judy) of Waterloo; grandchildren, Melissa Frost (Stacey) of Belton, TX, Lanny Earle Word, Jr. of the home and Linda Dunlap (Chris) of Waterloo; great-grandchildren, Rhett O’Hara (Stef), Rory O’Hara (Sacora), Blake Pruitte (Nikki) and Dillon Frost; great-great grandchildren, Nylus O’Hara, Alexander Zamorano and Gianluca Zamorano.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husbands, Claude Word and Joe Bell; a brother, Bryson Pulley; sisters, Kathleen Bramlett, Myrtle West, Carolyn Gaston, Sara Pulley, Ora Dell Cook, Margaret Rhodes, Winnie Mae Lashley, Marcelle Lynch, and Juanita Hammett.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Michael Post with burial to follow in the Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the mortuary.

Memorials may be made to Lucas Avenue Baptist Church, 101 Lucas Avenue, Laurens, SC 29360; Central United Methodist Church, c/o Arthur Workman, 439 Hurtsdale Road, Clinton, SC 29325; or to a charity of one’s choice.

