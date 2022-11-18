Churches seek volunteers, donations for Thanksgiving meals

Two churches are working to provide food for those in need during the Thanksgiving holiday, and anyone can get in touch to donate or volunteer their time.

Broad Street United Methodist in Clinton plans to deliver 500 meals this Thanksgiving to those across the Clinton community and the church is seeking volunteers anytime between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving day.

“The volunteer opportunities are for anyone wishing to assist, regardless of what church you attend and even if you aren’t a churchgoer at all,” said Justin Ritter, pastor of Broad Street UMC.

Volunteers may sign up online at https://forms.gle/S9EHWxxcxoe1vDKr8.

Also serving dinner prior to Thanksgiving is New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church and its Soup Kitchen of Laurens County.

Located between Laurens and Clinton, the church will host its Thanksgiving dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Volunteers are requested to help prepare or serve the food at the church kitchen and to deliver meals to those who can’t come to the church.

Donations of food such as turkeys, green beans, rice, gravy, cranberry sauce and rolls are welcome, and napkins, plastic utensils and covered plates are also needed. Drivers can also volunteer to help transport boxed plates to outlying members of the community.

Last year 1500 plates were served and delivered at Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Donations for either of the holiday meals can be sent to New Beginning Missionary Baptist, 24277 Hwy. 76 East, Clinton, SC 29325, or to PO Box 8, Laurens, SC 29360.

For more information call 864-833-3377 or 864-684-8197.