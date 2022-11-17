Dateline – Joanna, South Carolina

Dana Thomas Frye, age 80, of Joanna, South Carolina, wife of Sam M. Frye, Sr., passed away, Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Prisma Health – Laurens County Hospital.

She was born June 13, 1942 in Cameron, NC and was the daughter of the late Leo Cortis and Alma Frances Crouse Thomas. She was retired from M. S. Bailey Bank and a member of the Joanna First Baptist Church. Dana was a long time servant of her church including the past 19 years as secretary, choir member, handbells, Sunday School teacher and Youth Director. She was the past Director of the Joanna Textile Festival and was recognized as Joanna Citizen of the Year.

In addition to her husband of 61 years, Mrs. Frye is survived by her son, Samuel Morris Frye, Jr., (Dana Kelley) of Joanna, SC; her daughter, Dana Evelyn “Evie” Frye (Laura E. Hall) of Atlanta, GA; her grandson, Jordan Frye of Joanna, SC; and her sisters, Brenda Campbell of Cameron, NC and Ann Yoder (Jeff) of N. Myrtle Beach, SC.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Joanna First Baptist Church at 3:00 PM with Rev. Jim Osteen officiating. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Bobby Parker, Chris Vantassel, Jimmy Overstreet, Josh Kelley, Jody Whelchel and Buddy Bridges. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the Laurens County Cancer Association, P O Box 6, Clinton, SC 29325 or Joanna First Baptist Church, 301 Magnolia Street, Joanna, SC 29351.

The family request privacy at their home at this time.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Frye family with arrangements.