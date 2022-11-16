Sports Extra: James gets North-South roster nod

Clinton running back Bryson James has been named to the North All-Star team roster for the upcoming Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl.

James, who leads the unbeaten Red Devils in rushing and scoring with over 1,300 yards on the ground and 29 total touchdowns, was initially snubbed for the game despite being named one of seven finalists for the South Carolina Mr. Football Award given to the top player in the state.

He was added to the roster to replace injured Greenwood running back Ve Morton. James also joins Clinton teammate Hezekiah Kinard, a defensive lineman, and Laurens receiver Cayson Elledge on the North All-Star squad.

The annual all-star game, which debuted in 1948, is set to be played Dec. 10 at Doug Shaw Stadium in Myrtle Beach.

James has received offers from North Greenville, Newberry and Presbyterian College.

Brady bucket lifts PC over Catamounts

Presbyterian fifth-year senior center Bryanna Brady completed a Blue Hose rally with a game-winning field goal with seven seconds to play Tuesday night in a 68-67 victory over visiting Western Carolina.

Brady’s basket completed a 10-point comeback over the final 2:40 for PC (2-1).

Mara Neira led PC with 22 points, and Brady scored 13 with four rebounds. Ashley Carrillo added 10 points with three rebounds and three assists off the bench for PC, which shot 49% (28 of 57) from the field. The Blue Hose out-rebounded the Catamounts 40-28.

Mya Love scored a game-high 23 points to pace Western Carolina (2-2).

After three straight home games to start the season, PC plays its next four contests on the road, starting at St. Thomas (Minn.) Saturday and a visit to Big Ten opponent Minnesota Sunday.

PC returns home on Saturday, Dec. 3 against Jacksonville.

Sports Notes: The Clinton boys basketball team was ranked No. 6 in Class 3A in a preseason poll. The Red Devils were 13-7 last season, a 12-game turnaround from 2020-21. . . . Clinton senior guard Taneal Evans was named to the preseason all-Region 4-3A girls basketball team. The Red Devils were picked by region coaches to finish second in the conference behind Woodruff. . . . Clinton all-state volleyball player Madison Swindler was to sign her NCAA letter-of-intent Wednesday to play at Division II Clark-Atlanta University.