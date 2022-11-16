Laurens, South Carolina

Camilla Ostelle Harvey, 88, of Laurens County and widow of John Earl Harvey, passed away November 16, 2022 at Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina in Clinton surrounded by her children and caregivers.

Born in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late Lake and Clint Rowland and Norman Wilson. She was a member of Princeton Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Barry Harvey (Mimi) of Laurens, and Susan Mattison of Lexington; grandchildren, Melissa Bair (Chris) of Lexington, Jay Harvey (Katherine) of Bradley, Matthew Harvey (Shannon) of Hodges and Lauren Smith (Steven) of Lexington; great-grandchildren, Mac and James Harvey, Camilla Bair, and Braswell Harvey; sister, Marcia Edge; and brothers, Bill Wilson and Gary Wilson and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Lanny Mattison, and brothers, James Rowland and Tommy Rowland.

While her family was the focus of her life, a listing of relatives cannot describe our mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was loving, generous, and bossy beyond belief. She loved God, her faith in Him unwavering; and worked tirelessly to ensure those she loved were provided for and knew that at the very least, they were loved by her and God. She believed she knew what was best for everyone, whether you agreed or not, and she usually did.

In addition to her immediate family, she considered the staff at PCSC of Clinton her second family. The family would like to thank the Skilled Nursing staff (Mary, Tab, Libby, Cynthia, Dianne, Irene, Linda, Lucy, Jose, Laurel, Lynn, Rebecca, Tricia, Felicia, Cathy) for their love and care.

The family will receive friends at Princeton Baptist Church Sunday, November 20, 2022, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm.

Funeral services will follow in the church at 3:00 pm Sunday officiated by Rev. Tommy Harvey and Rev. Alex D. Henderson with burial in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina, 801 Musgrove Street, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

The Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory of Laurens.