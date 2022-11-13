Clinton resident killed in single-car crash

An 80-year-old Clinton resident died Sunday afternoon in a single-car accident on Old Milton Road.

The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Old Milton Road near Keller Drive, about two miles south of Clinton.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the victim was traveling west on Old Milton Road in a 2008 Nissan sedan. The vehicle ran off the road, struck an embankment, a culvert and a guy wire. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, has yet to be identified by the Laurens Count Coroner’s Office.