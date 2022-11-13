Waterloo, South Carolina

Bonnie Threatt McCurry, age 81, of Waterloo, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at her home.

Born in Charlotte, NC, she was the daughter of the late Eula Threatt and Aline Funderburk Threatt Miller. Bonnie retired from Jostens and enjoyed camping, the lake, traveling, and meeting new friends.

Surviving are: her long-time companion, Jearl Hall of Waterloo; children, Scott McCurry of Gray Court and Cindy McCurry Burke (Ed) of Laurens; grandchildren, Marah Rykard, Leah Macemore (Charles), Makayla Mason (Connor), Jasen McCurry and Rebecca McCurry; and great-grandchildren, Baker Mason, Walker Mason and one on the way, Ryver Aline Macemore.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Lisa McCurry Rykard.

A private cryptside service will be held at Forest Lawn Mausoleum conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph.

The family will be at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Laurens County Cancer Association, 1337 Medical Ridge Road, Clinton, SC 29325.

