Leave a Comment

Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Randell “Randy” Price Smith, age 87, of Laurens, SC, widower of Sarah Porter Lester Smith, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Langston Place.

He was born July 19, 1935 in Scottsburg, IN, and was a son of the late Randell Pope Smith and Ernestine “Tina” Phillips Smith.

Mr. Smith was a US Air Force Veteran, having served as First Lieutenant and Navigator in the F-101. A graduate of The Citadel, class of 1957, he was a member of The Summerall Guards and the class of 1957 Alumni Reunion Committee. He was a manager in the textile industry at both Milliken and Palmetto Spinning. Randy enjoyed hunting, fishing, grilling, and spending time with his beloved family and friends. As a boy, he spent his summers at the Ross Allen Reptile Institute in Silver Springs, FL. He was a member, Elder, and choir member of First Presbyterian Church of Laurens.

Surviving is his son, Porter Smith (Donna) of Owens Cross Roads, AL; his daughter, Marian S. Nee of Laurens, SC; his grandchildren, Ben Smith, Matthew Nee, Cole Smith, Mason Smith, and Evan Smith; and his sister, Carol Ebert of Altoona, FL.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is predeceased by his grandson, Caleb Smith.

A Memorial Service will be conducted 11:00 AM, Monday, November 21, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church of Laurens with Rev. Dr. Mike McCracken officiating. The family will greet friends in Hunter Hall from 10-11 AM prior to service.

The family would like to give special thanks to caregivers, Regina Smith, Lo Finley, and Gwen Brocklehurst, as well as the caring staff of Langston Place.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Citadel Foundation c/o The Summerall Chapel Stained Glass Window Restoration, 171 Moultrie Street, Charleston, SC 29409, The Citadel Foundation c/o Class of 1957, 171 Moultrie Street, Charleston, SC 29409 or to First Presbyterian Church of Laurens, 400 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens is assisting the Smith family with arrangements.