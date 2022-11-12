Laurens, South Carolina

Jorge Arturo Mejia Vergara, age 61, of Laurens, and husband of Sheree Lynn Oostman Mejia, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Born in Manizales, Colombia, he was a son of Jose Florentino Mejia and the late Alina Isabel Vergara. Jorge was the owner of ENCO Technologies, Inc. and was a pilot and flight instructor. He also had a love for training horses. Jorge held a Bachelor of Science degree in Aviation Maintenance (Specializing in Aviation Management) and earned Associate Degrees in Radiation Protection Technology, Chemical Engineering Technology, Engineering Science, and Airframe and Powerplant (FAA Certified Mechanic). Jorge was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Greenwood.

Surviving in addition to his wife and father are his children, Michelle Alina Mejia, Nathan Alexander Mejia, Braden Arthur Mejia, Rachel Marie Mejia, and Brooke Josephine Mejia; and siblings, Maria Victoria Mejia, Jose Omar Mejia, Gloria Helena Mejia, and Carlos Eduardo Mejia.

The family will receive friends in the narthex at Our Lady of Lourdes in Greenwood, SC on Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 9:30 to 10:30 AM.

A Catholic Mass will follow in the church at 10:30 AM on Saturday officiated by Father Francisco Ornate-Vargas. A private family burial will follow at Mejia Family Cemetery.

Memorials may be made online to Greenville Technical Charter High School at https://tinyurl.com/GTCHSAviation in memory of Jorge.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

The Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory.