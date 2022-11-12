Greenville, South Carolina

Jennifer Ann Walker Clayton, age 44, of Greenville, and wife of James Morrell Clayton, Sr, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Greenwood, Jennifer was a daughter of James K. “Jimmy” Walker and Charlotte Tingle Walker of Laurens. She was employed with Global Logistic Trade in Greer and was a member of Lanford Baptist Church. Jennifer always loved to sing and read. She also mastered gymnastics and piano.

Surviving in addition to her husband and parents are her children, Adam Campbell and Justin Campbell, both of Laurens; sister, Leslie Walker Tallent (Patrick) of Gray Court; grandson, Ryland Taylor; step-children, James Morrell “Jay”Clayton, Jr. and Candice Clayton, both of Greer; nephew, Grayson Tallent; niece, Sarah Beth Tallent; and her loving dog, Sadie.

Graveside services will be held at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Lanford Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Larry Pitts and Rev. Richard Cain.

The family will be at the home of her parents, 25505 Hwy 221 North, Enoree, SC. 29335.

Memorial may be made to Lanford Baptist Church, 104 Patterson Plant Road, Enoree, SC. 29335.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortaury.com.