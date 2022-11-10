Fountain Inn, South Carolina

Barbara Ann Griffin Templeton, age 83, of Fountain Inn, and widow of Ralph Stewart Templeton, Jr., passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 10, 2022, with family by her side, at Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital.

Born in Abbeville, she was a daughter of the late Tully Eugene and Pearl Gregory Griffin. Barbara was formerly a dietician with Greenville County School District and was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Fountain Inn.

Surviving are her son, Jeff Templeton (Jamie) of Simpsonville; daughter-in-law, Missi Templeton of Berea; grandchildren, Jaden Templeton of Charlotte, Kayla Templeton Helms (Patrick) of Rock Hill, and Emilee Templeton Stewart (Raymond) of Taylors; great-grandchildren, Stella-Rae Charlene Stewart and Hazel-Grace Louise Stewart; sisters, Peggy Humbert and Peggy Satterwhite; special friend, Debra Dow; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Barbara was predeceased by her son, Brian Craig Templeton; brothers, Joe Griffin, Tully Griffin, and Eugene Griffin; and sisters, Texanna Craig, Evelyn Griffin, Nora Allison, Kat Mattison, and Lib Davenport.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 14, 2022, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel with burial following in Owings Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the mortuary from 1:00 – 2:00 PM on Monday.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to James Monroe Mission House, c/o Trinity Methodist Church, 403 South Weston Street, Ft. Inn, SC 29644.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.