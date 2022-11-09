Mountville, South Carolina

Edna Ruth Fields Duncan, age 62, of Mountville, and wife of Harry Duncan, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at PRISMA Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Los Angeles County, CA, she was the daughter of the late Selba and Eula May Rose Fields. Edna was a member of Beaverdam Baptist Church where she was a part of the Women’s Missionary Unit and was a nurse for 25 years.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Candace Lynn Kizer (Jamie) of Cross Hill; sons, Jason Duncan (Anna) of Gilbert, Daniel Duncan (Theresa) of Laurens; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Johnathon Moody of Cross Hill; a brother, Sidney Fields of Mountville; and a sister-in-law, Linda Baldwin (Doug) of Cordova.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, James Edward “Jimmy” Fields.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM, on Saturday November 19, 2022, at Beaverdam Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Phil Bryson.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Kidney Foundation, www.kidneyfund.org, or to Beaverdam Baptist Church, 1555 Beaverdam Church Road, Mountville, SC 29370.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.