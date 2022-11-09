Pedestrian struck and killed by car in Laurens

A woman was killed Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle while walking along Fleming Avenue Extension near Exchange Drive.

Laurens County Deputy Coroner Ashley Rushton identified the victim as Shaina Summerall, 33, of Laurens.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, both Summerall and a 2016 Toyota Camry, were traveling north on Fleming Street Extension when the victim was struck and killed. The accident occurred around 9:20 p.m.

The incident is still under investigation by the SCHP.