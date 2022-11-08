Raiders’ Darden named TD Club Player of the Week

Laurens RB/LB Gemire Darden has been named Player of the Week by the Laurens County Touchdown Club for his performance Friday night in the Raiders’ first-round playoff game against Indian Land.

The senior led the Raiders in rushing with 99 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown, while also pacing the team in tackles with 16 in the losing effort. Darden is a three-time all-region linebacker, including this season.

“Gemire is a tough, hard-nosed player and an extremely hard worker,” said Laurens head coach Daryl Smith. “He loves the game of football and loves his

teammates. Germire is a 3 time all-region linebacker, but when he was asked to play running back to help his team, he didn’t hesitate. He’s just a winner and will be successful in anything he does.”

Darden will be honored at the Nov. 17 meeting of the Touchdown Club at The Ridge. That meeting will also feature the club’s annual South Carolina vs. Clemson preview. Former Laurens and South Carolina quarterback Seth Strickland, who is now an assistant coach at Anderson University, and Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell will be the guest speakers.

The Nov. 17 meeting will start at noon. Tickets are available at the door for $15 each.