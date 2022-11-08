Laurens, Clinton to hold Veterans Day observances

Both Laurens and Clinton will hold Veterans Day observances Friday.

The City of Laurens will host its Veterans Day Celebration at 10 a.m. at the new water park at 122 South Street just off the Historic Square.

The event will feature the Davidson Brass ensemble and state Rep. Doug Gilliam (R-Union), a retired U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major.

The City of Clinton Veterans Day Program is set to begin at 1 p.m. at the downtown train depot.

The program will feature special music, remarks from local dignitaries and presentations to veterans.