Edith Alewine Skinner, age 97, of Laurens and wife of the late Ralph Page Skinner, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Martha Franks Retirement Community.

Born in Anderson, she was a daughter of the late John Clarence Alewine and Margaret Mae Fisher. A member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, Edith was formerly employed with Laurens Shirt Company.

She is survived by her children, Roger D. Skinner (Pat) of Laurens, Linda Murphy (Richard), Laurens, Susan McCoy (Neil) of Myrtle Beach; siblings, Etrulia Lollis, Jerry Alewine, and Terry Alewine all of Honea Path; grandchildren, Chris Skinner (Jan), David Skinner (Amanda) Scott Murphy (Tina), Melissa Rush (Todd), Lori Beth Wham (Bill), Meredith Kelley (Edward), and O’Neil McCoy (Jewell); seventeen great grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by an infant son, Danny Ralph Skinner and her siblings, JC Alewine, Ed Alewine, Wendell Alewine, Grace Ellis, Ovaline Bryant, and Opal Alewine.

A committal ceremony will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens and a memorial service will be held at 1:00PM at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Alex D. Henderson.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends immediately following the memorial service.

Memorials may be made to Lutheran Hospice, 429 N. Main Street #3, Greenville, SC 29601 or to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

