Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Shelby Ann Grubb King, age 80, of Clinton, SC, wife of Jerry R. King, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Self Regional Healthcare.

She was born December 30, 1941 in Wythe County, VA, and was a daughter of the late Fred and Mary Repass Grubb. She was formerly employed with Anderson Hosiery and King’s Outdoor Power Equipment as a bookkeeper and secretary. She enjoyed being outdoors and “porch sitting”, spending time with her grandchildren and loving on her dog, “Tippy.”

Mrs. King was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church.

In addition to her husband she is survived by her son, Jerald King (Jo) of Clinton; her daughter, Kathy Putnam (Kenny) of Clinton; and her grandchildren, Jacob King, Hayley Putnam, and Jaylin King.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Mason and Martin Grubb; and her infant son, Teddy Martin King.

Graveside Services will be conducted 11 AM, Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Pinelawn Memory Gardens with Rev. Denise Seymour officiating.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1009 S Broad Street, Clinton, SC 29325.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the King family with arrangements.