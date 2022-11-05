Holly Hill dominant in 8-man win over LA

Holly Hill Academy began its quest for a third-straight SCISA 8-man Class 1A state championship Friday night with a 74-28 opening-round playoff victory over visiting Laurens Academy.

Holly Hill (10-0) led 30-0 by the end of the first quarter and 60-8 by halftime.

LA wide receiver Buddy Baker scored three of LA’s four touchdowns on passes from senior quarterback Andrew Codington. Senior running back Clarence Bertoli capped the scoring for the Crusaders (4-7), finding the end zone on a shuttle pass from Codington late in the fourth quarter.

Holly Hill has now won 31 straight games and has outscored LA 198-28 in their last three meetings, including a 62-0 playoff victory last year.

Laurens Academy scoring

LA – Buddy Baker pass from Andrew Codington (Garrett Murphy conversion, HH 36, LA 8.

LA – Baker pass from Codington (conversion failed), HH 60, LA 14.

LA – Baker pass from Codington (Clarence Bertoli conversion), HH 66, LA 22.

LA – Bertoli pass from Codington (conversion failed), HH 74, LA 28.

War Eagles down Ware Shoals

Wagener-Salley opened Class 1A playoffs Friday night with a 56-37 victory over visiting Ware Shoals.

The Region 4-1A champion War Eagles improved to 8-3 overall and will face C.A. Johnson in next week’s second round. Johnson (7-4) defeated Ridge Spring-Monetta 35-12.

Ware Shoals ends its season at 2-9.