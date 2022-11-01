| logout
Randy Scott Price
Dateline – Rome, Georgia
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Ruth Kellow Price, Rome; a daughter, Sara Price, Rome; a son, Randy Price, Jr., Laurens, SC; his parents, Bennie and Sylvia Price, Laurens, SC; 2 stepdaughters, Sheena Hamilton and Shannon Daniels, both of Rome; a sister, Debbie Simpson, Laurens, SC; 5 grandchildren, Rylee Hamilton, Raphael Tarr, Serenity Fowler, Clayton Price, and Jackson Gaddy.
A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Monday, November 7, 2022, in the Chapel of Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Joey Motes will officiate.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.