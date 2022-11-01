Randy Scott Price

Dateline – Rome, Georgia

, age 59, of Rome, GA, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at a local hospital.Mr. Price was born in Marion, NC on November 11, 1962, son of Bennie Price and Sylvia Lyttle Price. He was a graduate of the Laurens District 55 High School and was an avid musician and played guitar professionally for many years. He was preceded in death by a son, Nicholas Ray (Nick) Price. He was a Level 4 Support Technician with the Wolters Kluwer Company.

Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Ruth Kellow Price, Rome; a daughter, Sara Price, Rome; a son, Randy Price, Jr., Laurens, SC; his parents, Bennie and Sylvia Price, Laurens, SC; 2 stepdaughters, Sheena Hamilton and Shannon Daniels, both of Rome; a sister, Debbie Simpson, Laurens, SC; 5 grandchildren, Rylee Hamilton, Raphael Tarr, Serenity Fowler, Clayton Price, and Jackson Gaddy.

A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Monday, November 7, 2022, in the Chapel of Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Joey Motes will officiate.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.