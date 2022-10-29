LA falls to Winn again; Raiders get help, No. 1 seed

Richard Winn Academy left Laurens Academy’s Todd Kirk Field with a 58-28 victory Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

It was the second time the Eagles defeated LA this season, and this one was a SCISA Region 1-1A contest. LA finished its season at 4-6 overall and 1-3 in region play.

Richard Winn (6-3, 3-1) scored the game’s first two touchdowns to take a 14-0 lead, but LA quarterback Andrew Codington cut the lead to 14-6.

But that was the last good news for a while for the shorthanded Crusaders, who had only 10 players in uniform due to illness and injuries.

Codington added his second touchdown of the night to make it 38-12.

Running back Clarence Bertoli scored twice in the fourth quarter for LA.

Riverside loss gives Raiders share of region crown, No. 1 seed for playoffs

Laurens was forced to sit idle Friday night and scoreboard watch miles away in Greer.

The Raiders got everything they needed to gain a share of the Region 2-4A championship as Greer defeated Riverside 49-48 in a shootout that created a three-way tie atop the region. The Greer win coupled with the high points total gave Laurens the No. 1 seed from Region 2 as the playoffs begin Friday night.

Greer will be the No. 2 seed, and Riverside is the No. 3 seed after the tie-break, which was points allowed in the games among the three teams.

The Raiders (4-6 overall, 3-1 region) are to host Indian Land (6-4, 2-2), the No. 4 seed from Region 3, when the Class 4A state playoffs begin Friday.