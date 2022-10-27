Rebba G. Simmons

Laurens, South Carolina

Rebba Gillespie Simmons, age 73, of 205-B Ashley Lane, Laurens and formerly of Enoree, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Hospice of Laurens County.

She was born in Spartanburg County of May 5, 1949, to the late Addie D. and Jacqueline Cole Gillespie.

Rebba was a member of First Assembly of Laurens and a retired LPN with Laurens Memorial Hospital.

She is survived by her loving husband, Johnny L. Simmons Jr., of the home; two daughters, Dodie Brewington (Bud) of Clinton and Tina Flowers (Tim) of Laurens; two sons, Bryan Simmons of Alabama, and Robbie Simmons of Columbia; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 2:00 pm, officiated by Pastor James Owens and Pastor Todd Taylor.

Visitation will be held immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, 1304 Springdale Drive, Clinton, SC 29325 in memory of Mrs. Simmons.

The family is at the residence, 205-B Ashley Lane, Laurens.

Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff