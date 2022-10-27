Mountville, South Carolina

Ms. Megan Elizabeth Kirby, age 31, of 10607 Hwy. 560, Mountville, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Ms. Kirby was born in Laurens, October 16, 1991 a daughter of Julie Farmer Kirby of the home and the late Robert W. Kirby, II.

She was employed with the Big Blue Marble Childcare in Clinton and was a member of Full Gospel Tabernacle of God Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher and loved to sing.

Megan was a loving and devoted mother who also loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Surviving in addition to her mother is a daughter, Khloe Rose Morris; a son, Wyatt Jeremiah Morris both of the home; a sister, Destiny Suarez and husband Keith of Greenville; a brother, Aaron Kirby and wife Lindsay of Spartanburg; a niece, Ella Kirby and two nephews, Silas Kirby and Andrew Suarez. She is also survived by her maternal grandparents, Janice and Robert Kirby of Union.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, November 4, 2022 at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Chapel conducted by Rev. Ricky Cook.

Burial will be at Union Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held 6:00 until 8:00 PM Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital For Children, 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.

The family is at their respective homes.

