Gray Court, South Carolina

James “Jimmy” M. Godwin, Sr., 73, of Gray Court and husband of 53 years to Linda Kay Riddle Godwin passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Roy Lee and Lillie Bell Owens Godwin. Mr. Godwin retired as SFC with the US Army having served 22 years and he also retired as an electrician with Michelin with 40 years of service. A member of Friendship Baptist Church, Mr. Godwin also was active with the Youngs’ Fire Department where he served as Fire Chief for 20 years.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by: his children, Tammy Foster (Keith) of Gray Court and Jamie Godwin (Sarah) of Mauldin; granddaughter, Kaylee Godwin; sisters, Jo-Ann Skinner of Saratoga, NC, Betty Garrett of Laurens and Cathy McNinch (Billy) of Laurens; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Cindy Godwin and a brother, Bud Godwin.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at The Kennedy Mortuary.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Caleb Levi with Full Military Honors.

The family will be at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 3436 Friendship Church Road, Gray Court, SC 29645.

