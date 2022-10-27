Friday night zombies lead the way to several days of Halloween fun

There will be plenty of spooky Halloween options this weekend, beginning with a family-friendly parade of zombies Friday evening, Oct. 28, as Main Street Clinton holds its first Zombie Walk.

The Zombie Walk is designed to be a fun, family activity and great for photos, said Main Street Clinton Manager Joe Timmons.

Everyone is encouraged to dress like zombies and meet at 6 p.m. on Friday at Vance Park at the corner of Pitt and Elizabeth streets behind the M.S. Bailey Municipal Center.

“We will start at Vance Park and then walk around the downtown,” Timmons said. “It’s going to be a fun, family-friendly parade of zombies and the more we have participating the better.”

There are several guidelines for participating, such as showing respect to merchants by refraining from touching storefront windows. See https://www.exploreclintonsc.com/clintonzombiewalk and scroll down for all additional information.

In Laurens, Halloween events will begin Monday, Oct. 31, at 4 p.m. as Main Street Laurens merchants welcome trick or treaters to Historic Downtown Laurens.

Children can stop by merchants on the public square to trick or treat, wrapping up at 6 p.m. or as long as the candy lasts, said Main Street Laurens Director Jonathan Irick.

Immediately following the downtown event is the longstanding Boo In The Park hosted by the City of Laurens Department of Parks and Recreation from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the City of Laurens Recreation Park on Brownlee Avenue.

Sponsored by PRTC, the Boo In The Park includes booths and candy provided by a range of agencies, businesses and non-profits.

In the meantime, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., or while supplies last, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office will hold its annual LCSO Trunk or Treat in the front parking lot of the sheriff’s office, 216 West Main Street, Laurens.

On hand to meet children and give out candy will be representatives from all the county’s first responders, including the Sheriff’s Department, the Laurens County Fire Department and Laurens County EMS.

The Cross Hill community will also hold a Trunk or Treat Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Cross Hill Town Hall and the event will include cake walks and costume contests.