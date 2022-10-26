Highlight photos from Rhythm on the Rails 2022

Rhythm on the Rails and Smokin’ on the Rails brought in plenty of folks to Downtown Clinton Friday evening and all day Saturday.

There was plenty of barbecue, funnel cakes and diverse musical groups to entertain.

Overall winners for the Smokin’ on the Rails Southern BBQ Network competition included SC Smokey D’ BBQ in first place, Backdraft BBQ in second place and Hey Good Buddy BBQ Team in third place overall out of 13 competitive teams. Teams competed in Chicken, Pork and Ribs.

