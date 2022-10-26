Phillip wins Gray Court seat by 1 vote

Gray Court native Nadine Phillip won a special election on Oct. 18 by a single ballot for an at-large seat on the Gray Court Town Council.

Phillip narrowly defeated Laura B. Cook 35-34 for the seat vacated by Geneik Brewster earlier this year after she moved out of the town limits. Former councilwoman Maleah Merck was also on the ballot and received no votes.

“I am just letting myself be open to the process and do whatever I can to help the citizens and community of Gray Court,” said Phillip, adding that this is her first time holding public office.

“I leaving myself open to learn and grow with it and want to just be of service.”

Phillip said she was “born and raised” in Gray Court and would like to see her small hometown become vibrant once again with new businesses and activities.

“It needs to live again,” she said. “I believe it can. I know it can.”