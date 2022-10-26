Fountain Inn man killed in single-car crash

A Fountain Inn man was killed in a single-car accident late Tuesday night on Durbin Road in northern Laurens County.

According to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office, Dominique Lehnhofer, 33, was driving a 2003 BMW sedan on Durbin Road near Park Road when he ran off the left side of the left side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned. Lehnhofer was transported to Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital where he later died.

The accident occurred about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The crash is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.