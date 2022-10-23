Laurens, South Carolina

William Stewart “Bill” Ramey, age 85, of Laurens, and husband of Mary Alice Petty Ramey, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Laurens.

Born in Honea Path, he was the son of the late Charlie Gillespie and Mary Stewart Ramey. Bill was a U.S. Navy Veteran, a graduate of Clemson University, and retired as an educator with Laurens School District 55. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Laurens where he was a member of the Bobby Smith Sunday School Class and served as deacon.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Rick Ramey of Laurens, Steve Ramey (Beth) of Woodruff, and Ashley Ramey Jenkins (Chip) of Laurens; step-children, Kay Henderson (Jon) of Laurens, and Linda Wessel (Don) of Laurens; sister, Judy Hammond of Texas; twelve grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his first wife, Stella Ashley Ramey.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Laurens conducted by Rev. Steve Ramey, Rev. Phil Hall, and Rev. Tim Marsh. Visitation will be held in the sanctuary immediately following the memorial service.

A private committal will be held at Westview Memorial Park with Military Honors.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to the Bobby Smith Sunday School Class, or to First Baptist Church, 300 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360.

