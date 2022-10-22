Fountain Inn, South Carolina

Debra Lynn Sumerel Irick, 71, of Fountain Inn passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at her home.

Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late James L. Sumerel and Grace Davis Sumerel. She worked as a secretary for many years and later became a homemaker after starting a family.

She is survived by: her son, Wyatt Daniel Irick; and daughter, Miranda Grace Irick (Jones); as well as her sister, Penny Pabst of Charleston.

She was predeceased by her husband, Mark Daniel Irick and son, James Logan Irick.

Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 pm, on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph.

The family will receive friends at the graveside immediately the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Laurens County Humane Society, 793 Poplar St., Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.