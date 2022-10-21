Laurens, South Carolina

Donald Allen Bryson, Sr., age 88, of Laurens, passed away, October 21, 2022, at National Health Care Laurens. He was the husband of Marianne Toth Bryson.

Born in Struthers, OH, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Katherine Styles Bryson. Donald worked as a manager for several advertising companies, he served in the US Army during the Korean War, he was a Mason, and a member of Sons of the Confederate Veterans.

In addition to his wife of 65 years, Marianne, he is survived by sons, Donald A. Bryson, Jr. (Marisa Menold) of Hillsborough, NC, and Douglas Patrick Bryson (Ashly) of Laurens; a brother, James Bryson (Joann) of New Middleton, OH; a special granddaughter, Gina Biviano; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Donald was predeceased by a son, David P. Bryson; a granddaughter, Chloe Bryson; a sister, Kathryn Cooper; and brothers, Gerald Bryson and Kendall Bryson.

The family has chosen not to have a service at this time.

Memorials may be made to Beatitude House, 238 Tod Lane, Youngstown, OH 44504.

The family would like to thank NHC Laurens and Caris Hospice for their love and care of Mr. Bryson.

