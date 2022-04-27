Red Devils dispatch Panthers in 11 for region title

Clinton scored four runs in the 11th inning to to come away with a 6-2 win over Chapman and claim the Region 3-3A championship Tuesday night at Woodruff.

The two teams split their two regular season meetings, forcing the one-game playoff to determine the region champion and the top seed for the upcoming Class 3A playoffs.

Following a pair of bases-loaded walks, Davidson Pitts hit a two-out, two-run single with the bases loaded to give the Red Devils (19-4) a four-run cushion. Pitts also pitched three scoreless innings to end the game and pick up the win.

The game had been tied at 2-2 since the fourth inning.

The Red Devils, who host Laurens in their regular-season finale Friday night, will also host the opening round of the district playoffs beginning next Tuesday against the No. 4 seed from Region 2-3A.