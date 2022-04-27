LCSO Jail and Bail fundraiser set for May 6

Wanted: Bad guys and gals for a good cause.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is set to host its annual Jail and Bail event on Friday, May 6 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Laurens Historic Square. In case of rain, the event will be rescheduled to May 20.

The annual Jail and Bail event is the LCSO’s biggest fundraiser of the year, benefitting its Christmas for Kids program. Each year, the LCSO helps provide Christmas gifts to hundreds of children in the county. Last year, Jail and Bail raised more than $10,000 for the program.

“We are excited to continue this annual event, and we look forward to seeing participants, both new and ‘repeat offenders,’” LCSO officials said in a release.

Participants in the Jail and Bail set a goal “bail” for themselves with a minimum of $100. Those arrested can start raising bail donation money leading up to the event. Those who “make bail” beforehand can avoid jail time, but those who do not will be locked up on the day of the event and can call family, friends and associates to make bail.

For more information, contact the LCSO at 864-681-4509.