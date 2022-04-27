Half-staff Flag Observance – Officer Roy Andrew Barr

The Governor has ordered that all flags on state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in tribute to Officer Roy Andrew Barr of the Cayce Police Department and in honor of his selfless service, remarkable bravery, and supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

The Governor requests that the flags over state buildings and buildings of the political subdivisions of this State similarly be flown at half-staff for this purpose.