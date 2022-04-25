Duke Energy schedules brief power outage for most of Laurens this Sunday

The LCPW has been informed by Duke Energy that there will be an outage for most of the city of Laurens on Sunday, May 1 at 2:00 a.m. The outage will last approximately 45 minutes.

The outage is needed so that Duke personnel can disconnect the portable transformer that has been supplying power to the station and reconnect the primary transformer that has been undergoing maintenance and repairs.

We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.