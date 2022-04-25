Autowerx Detailing signs on as U-Haul® neighborhood dealer

LAURENS, South Carolina

(April 22, 2022) — U-Haul Company of South Carolina, Inc. is pleased to announce that Autowerx Detail signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Laurens community.

Autowerx Detailing at 936 Old Airport Road will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support on rental items, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945. With the COVID-19 outbreak creating challenging times for small businesses, more than 20,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When a customer rents from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.