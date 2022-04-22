Laurens, South Carolina

Sharon Myrtle Hudson, 79, of Laurens, South Carolina, passed away on April 22, 2022, at Martha Franks Retirement Community in Laurens.

Born on December 3, 1942, in Los Angeles, California, she was the daughter of Clint Monroe Ashbran and Genevieve Hewitt Ashbran. She graduated from Oroville High School in Oroville, California.

On October 6, 1962, Sharon married David Harrison Hudson in Carson City, Nevada. They moved to Travelers Rest, SC, in 1968. Sharon worked at various jobs including driving a school bus and being a teacher’s aide at Washington Center in nearby Greenville, which sparked her love for special needs children.

In 1984, Sharon began selling real estate, eventually becoming a broker-in-charge. Later, she and David would dabble in Sharon’s own real estate business, Daystar and Company, for several years. They enjoyed buying houses to remodel and sell for a little profit.

They were an adventuresome couple – at one point selling their home, buying an RV, and workcamping in Arizona. Then they settled in Sequim, Washington, for a few years before moving back to South Carolina, where they became active members of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church in Laurens. Sharon’s compassion for those with special needs led to create Sonshine Church, an outreach that served Evergreen Skills and Cypress Center in Clinton, SC. She and David also enjoyed sharing their time with seniors at Laurens Estates, ranging from Bible study to bingo.

Sharon and David were married for 59 years. He left for heaven three months prior to her passing. She is also predeceased by her brother, Bill Ashbran, of Port Angeles, Washington. Surviving are her daughters, Deanna Driskill and Pamela Waterman (David), both of Laurens, and Trish Barbour of Evans, Georgia; nieces Denise Ashbran, Robin Sparks and Debbie Salsbury; grandchildren Will Driskill, Drew Morris, Nate Barbour, Gregg Barbour, and Robert Waterman; and several great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 30, at 12 p.m., at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, 499 Chestnut Ridge Road, Laurens, SC 29360. The family will receive friends for visitation at 11 at the church. A private family burial will occur at Mountain View Memorial Park, 7 Duncan Road, Travelers Rest, SC 29690. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Spearhead in Marietta, SC – a recreation area for those with special needs – in care of Greenville County Recreation, 4806 Old Spartanburg Road, Taylors, SC 29687 ( https://greenvillerec.com/support-spearhead/ ).