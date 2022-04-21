Gray Court, South Carolina

Grace Williams Davis, 93, of Hickory Tavern Community, and widow of her late husband Leonard Earl Davis, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Hospice House of the Piedmont in Greenwood.

Born in Laurens County, she was the daughter of the late Sam W. Williams and Ora Manley Williams. She was a member of Rabun Creek Baptist Church, former treasurer of the Hickory Tavern Lions Club and retired from Laurens Glass and Tavern Sportswear. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Grace is survived by: sisters-in-law, Louise Tucker of Greenville and Dora Davis of Greenville; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Grace was predeceased by brothers, Frank Williams, Edward Williams, Sammy Williams and JB Williams; also, sisters, Blanche Mahon, Nellie Boland, Floreet Hall and Margaret Adair.

Funeral services will be Monday, April 25, 2022, at 1:00PM at Rabun Creek Baptist Church in Hickory Tavern with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Jayson Payne and Dr. Clarence Adkins will officiate the funeral. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at noon in the church sanctuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rabun Creek Baptist Church, 17045 Hwy 101 South, Gray Court, SC 29645 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.