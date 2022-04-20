Clinton, South Carolina

Richard Eugene “RB” Blackwell, age 71, of 18 Peachtree Street, and husband of Patricia Pruitt Blackwell, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at his home.

Born in Clinton, he was a son of the late Ernest Eugene and Agnes Lucinda Green Blackwell. A U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam Era, “RB” retired from Laurens Glass Plant. He was of the Baptist Faith and loved hunting and fishing.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Chris Ford and wife Melissa of Laurens, Mandy Hindman and husband Terry of Clinton, and Chasity “Nikki” Stanton and husband Scott of Hickory Tavern; a sister, Elizabeth Ann McElhannon of Augusta, GA; ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Ernest Favey “Buck” Blackwell.

The family will have a private viewing.

There are no services planned at this time.

The family will be at the residence.

Memorials may be made to Homestead Hospice, 103 Venture Court, Greenwood, SC 29649 or to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.