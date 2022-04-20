Laurens City Hall Closes at 10 a.m. on April 22 to Participate in Earth Day Cleanup, First Annual Kickball Game

Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

On Friday, April 22, 2022, the City of Laurens will be closing early at 10 a.m. that day in honor of Earth Day. Employees from both the City of Laurens and Laurens Commission of Public Works (CPW) organizations will spend the day picking up trash throughout the city limits in an effort to continue to Beautify the City of Laurens.

After the clean-up is complete, the City of Laurens and CPW employees will be participating in the first annual kickball rivalry game at 2 p.m. at Collyar Park in Laurens. Both teams have adopted new mascots for the occasion: the City Hall Homing Cats and the CPW Smoking Squirrels. This game will be open to anyone who would like to watch and cheer on either team.

Additionally, the City of Laurens is hosting a community-wide Clean Up on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 8 am to 1 pm for anyone in the Laurens community who would like to participate and help beautify Laurens. All vests, gloves, and bags will be provided by the city of Laurens. This event is free and open to anyone who would like to participate. Check-in and supplies pick-up will be at 126 E Public Square before and during the event.