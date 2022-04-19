Chamber hosts Ribbon Cutting for Bourbon & Bubbles new location

The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce hosted a celebratory Ribbon Cutting for the new location of Bourbon & Bubbles, now located at 927-C S. Broad Street, in Clinton, S.C.

The event began with welcomes and well wishes from Chamber President/CEO Amanda Munyan, City of Clinton Mayor Bob McLean and County Representatives Thomas Higgs and Brown Patterson.

Business owners Paul and Adele Alducin shared their excitement for the future and thanked the community for their continued support.

Following the Ribbon Cutting celebration, attendees enjoyed a Business After Hours networking event. Guests enjoyed musical performances by Stewart Hastings and wine tastings provided by South Bend Winery.

For more information about Bourbon & Bubbles, visit www.facebook.com/Bourbonbubbles or call (864) 833-6838.