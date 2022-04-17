Victim of Laurens motorcycle crash identified

The Laurens County Coroner’s identified Sunday morning the victim of a motorcycle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon on Church Street in Laurens.

The victim of the fatal crash was identified as Terina Brown, 60, of Simpsonville. She died of blunt force trauma, said Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp.

According to the Laurens Police Department, Brown struck a utility pole near the intersection of Church and High streets around 2:35 p.m. and was thrown from the motorcycle. She died shortly after being transferred from the scene of the accident.

The road at the crash site was closed for several hours as police reconstructed the accident. The crash is still under investigation by the LPD.