Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Samuel Bruce Hughes, age 85, of Laurens, widower of Ruth B. Hughes, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022 at the NHC of Laurens.

He was born October 18, 1936 in Laurens, SC and was a son of the late James R. Hughes and Belle Robertson Hughes. Bruce retired from J.P. Stevens-Watts Plant and attended the Lucas Avenue Baptist Church Men’s Breakfast Group. He was an avid baseball fan and supporter of youth baseball in Laurens County, especially Dixie Youth Baseball of Laurens. He was also an avid golfer and enjoyed playing golf at Rolling-S Golf Club.

Mr. Hughes is survived by his daughters, Debbie Marchman (Tommy) and Lynn Bailes (Greg); his four grandchildren, Brantley Wiggins (Matthew), Meagan Beacham (Wells), Taylor Bowe (Jaimiee), Grayson Riley Bailes; five great-grandchildren; and his brother, Robert Earl Hughes.

In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, James “Sonny” Hughes.

A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM by Rev. David Bonner at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Laurens YMCA “Friends of Collyar Park” 410 Anderson Drive, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens is assisting the family with arrangements.