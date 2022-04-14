Dateline – Lanford, South Carolina

Lauren Grantland Haddock, age 38, of Lanford, SC, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Prisma Health-Greenville Memorial Hospital.

She was born March 15, 1984 in Spartanburg and was a daughter of the late Terry Haddock and the late Lucy Melissa DeShields Herman.

She is survived by her sisters, Hannah Herman and Harley Herman, both of Columbus, NC; her uncle, James DeShields of Lanford; her aunt, Maria Wilhelm of Lanford; and her cousins, Tyler McGinty, Christian Wilhelm, Jaden Wilhelm, Mark DeShields, Tara Nicole DeShields, and Scarlett DeShields.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 2 PM at Patterson Chapel United Methodist Church, with burial to take place at the Patterson Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 PM to 2 PM at the church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens is assisting the family with arrangements.