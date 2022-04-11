Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Kathryn “Vondi” Yvonne Long Callahan, age 61, of Laurens, and widow of Bill Callahan, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at her home.

She was born in Joanna and was a daughter of James Harold Long and the late Frances Inez Long.

Vondi was a member of Holly Grove Baptist Church.

In addition to her father, she is survived by her children, Kimberly C. Wix (Jared) of Simpsonville, James C. Callahan, and Jon W. Callahan, both of Laurens; her grandson, Parker Rhys Wix of Simpsonville and her sister, Judith Murphy.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Westview Memorial Park, conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.