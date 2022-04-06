Ballroom breathes new life into 1930s former armory

Laurens, S.C. – Johnny and Shenoa Cheeks recently opened their new event space in Laurens, and they are already seeing the fruits of their labor as requests for the historic armory on South Harper Street Extension outnumber the weekends.

Dubbed The Ballroom Weddings and Events, LLC, the couple has rescued the historic armory, and schedules for this summer are filling up. September is booked solid.

In other words, the once dilapidated old armory is getting a new life.

“There aren’t that many places to hold large events in Laurens, especially one that can hold as many as this can,” said Cheeks on a rare morning when he and Shenoa weren’t cooking and helping to run A Taste of Home, their long- time and successful restaurant in Laurens. “I think this space will be good for Laurens.”

Cheeks had previously purchased about 12 acres beside and behind the old armory building, and Shenoa said he’d always hoped for an opportunity to purchase the 1930s-era armory.

“He would look at it and say, ‘Wouldn’t that make a great event space?'” Shenoa said. “He could just see it in his head, and he was right.”

After purchasing the acre lot, which is almost completely taken up by the vast armory, he began spending almost every evening after work doing all he could on his own – cleaning out decades’ worth of debris and making plans.

“The first thing I did was get the roof sealed,” Cheeks said. “As I had the money, I’d get a little more work done, so it took a year but we are finally here,” Cheeks said.