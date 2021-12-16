Laurens to ‘spread Christmas cheer’ Friday night

There’s the scene in the quintessential Christmas movie, “Elf,” when the only way to help Santa’s sleigh get enough power to fly is for the people gathered in the city square to sing out their Christmas cheer.

“The best way to spread Christmas cheer

is singing loud for all to hear,” said Buddy the Elf.

Residents gradually begin belting out, “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” and Santa’s sleigh soon flies overhead.

Laurens residents have the opportunity to spread their own Christmas cheer this Friday evening, Dec. 17, when the City of Laurens hosts the “Family Christmas Edition” of Friday Night Live, complete with a sing-a-long to the music of Davidson Brass at 5 p.m. and an outdoor viewing of the movie “Elf” on a large screen in the Historic Downtown Square.

And as of Tuesday, the weather for Friday, while cloudy, is supposed to be cooperating with comfortable highs in the low 70s leading up to the event.

It will take place in Pedestrian Alley on the north side of the courthouse. Music and the sing-a-long begins at 5 p.m. and at 6 p.m. the movie will start.

Main Street Laurens has arranged for a food vendor and Blanton’s Dogs and More will also be selling chili beans and cornbread and cups of hot cocoa.

“The point is to get more people downtown,” Main Street Laurens Executive Director Jonathan Irick said, “so we will also have The Patterson Brothers who will have people dressed up in their rental costumes as The Grinch, Minnie and Mickey Mouse in Christmas hats and others, and people can pay a small fee and get pictures made with the characters.”

More live music will be available at 7 p.m. when Verdin’s Too at 125 East Laurens Street hosts Steve Eager and Friends for a free Christmas concert.

“This is another example of everyone working together to bring more people downtown,” Irick said. “These events give families something fun to do, we can get a wide variety of people downtown so it’s good for businesses and the weather should be really good.”