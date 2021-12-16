Greenwood man dies in motorcycle crash

A Greenwood man died Wednesday evening when the motorcycle he was piloting struck a deer on Jefferson Davis Road in Clinton.

The victim was identified as Michael Wayne Templeton, 65, of Greenwood. He died at the scene as the result of blunt-force trauma, according to Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Templeton was driving a 1997 Harley-Davidson motorcycle about four miles east of Clinton when he attempted to avoid a deer around 6 p.m. He struck the deer and was thrown from the motorcycle.

The SCHP Trooper Brandon Bolt said Templeton was not wearing a helmet. No passengers were on the motorcycle with Templeton.