December 10, 2021, the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce held a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting for Overstock Outlet in Clinton, S.C.

The Chamber staff was joined by City of Clinton Mayor Bob McLean, City of Clinton representatives and community supporters to welcome the business co-owners Sissy Copeland, Brent Daulton, and Judy Daulton.

Overstock Outlet carries a variety of merchandise, including apparel, home décor, toys, kitchen appliances, and more. With new inventory frequently arriving, follow them on Facebook to stay up-to-date and visit them at 100 Laurens Street in Clinton.